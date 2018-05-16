Ride of Silence raises awareness of bicycle safety

The 13th annual Ride of Silence will take place in Midland at 7 p.m. on May 16.

This event will consist of a 14-mile bicycle ride. Participants will meet at the UTPB CEED Building and are not allowed to exceed 12 miles per hour while on the ride.

The Ride of Silence honors cyclists killed by motorists and strives to raise awareness of bicycle safety.

