Midland Centennial Library hosting 'Curious George' children's exhibit

The Midland County Public Library has announced a new children’s exhibit coming to the Centennial Library.

“Curious George™: Let’s Get Curious!” will be open at the Centennial Library during regular library hours from May 19 to September 8.

The exhibit will be an interactive adventure that will allow visitors to use science, math and engineering skills to solve puzzles.

“Curious George™: Let’s Get Curious!” is based off the classic stories by H. A. and Margaret Rey and the PBS KIDS animated series.

