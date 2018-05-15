MHS Allison Stewart heading to her second consecutive state tournament

Midland High senior Allison Stewart is getting ready for her second consecutive trip to the State Tennis Tournament. Allison came home a state champion in 6A girls’ doubles last season and hopes to do the same this year. This time she is competing in girls’ singles.

Allison has been part of the tennis program at MHS for four years and is now gearing up for her last high school tournament.

"It hasn't sunk in yet but I'm so excited. I want to go there and play my best and do my best. I know that Midland High tennis has meant so much to me so it'll be fun," said Stewart.

Tennis runs in the Stewart family, and the last two years Allison was lucky enough to have her mom also be her coach.

"I've honestly loved it. My mom and I are super close and so it's been a lot of mother-daughter bonding time also and it's nice before I go to college because I won't have her around," said Stewart.

"I mean just being a mom and a coach. We're just overwhelmingly proud," said Carmen Stewart.

Allison is one of eight girls competing to bring home that state title and after being on the big stage once, she knows what to expect.

"I'm not super nervous but every match is going to be tough. There will be really good competition so it'll be tough for all eight girls there," said Stewart.

While the competition will be tough, Allison is focused on giving it her all in her last tournament as a Bulldog.

"It would mean a lot to me because it would be one last thing for Midland High and the community of Midland. You go out there and compete and it means a lot to me. It taught me how to be a better person, work hard at school, and work hard in tennis. I'm so excited," said Stewart.

The state tournament is May 17th-18th in College Station.

