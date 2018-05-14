OPD identifies suspect in Albertsons Robbery

Odessa Police are asking for the public’s help with the investigation of an Albertsons robbery.

Police responded to the Albertsons on North County Road West on May 13 at 9:00 a.m. in reference to a robbery. An investigation found that the suspect handed a note saying that he had a gun to a worker at the store. He then demanded all of the money from the register.

The suspect has since been identified as Eric James Mack, 54.

Mack reportedly left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and left the scene. He was seen leaving the store in a blue Toyota Camry with silver wheels and a sunroof.

If you have information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #18-20110.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.