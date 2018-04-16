Metropolitan Planning Organization to hold community workshops

The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization wants to hear your thoughts on transportation.

MPO is coming up with its new 25-year transportation plan and they want to know what your vision for the community and its transportation future is.

The next workshop will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 17 at the Centennial Library, 2503 Loop 250 Frontage Rd., in Midland

All questions about the project are encouraged.

