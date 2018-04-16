Permian and Odessa High boys gymnastics headed to state

For the third season in a row, both the Permian and Odessa High boys gymnastics team are headed to the state tournament. The Panthers won their third consecutive regionals and the Bronchos finished close behind them in third both securing a spot for state.

For the girls, Permian finished in second also advancing to the State Championships. The Odessa High girl's team just missed out finishing in fourth place but Lady Broncho's senior Brittney Paredes qualified as an individual and will also be heading to the final tournament of the season.

The State Gymnastics Championships are April 27th and 28th at Rockwall-Heath High School.

