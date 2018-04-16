Midland Christian Alum Grant Little named Big 12 Player of the Week

Trump decides to exit nuclear accord with Iran
Noe Garcia Galan turned himself in Monday in reference to a fatal shooting from 2014. On May 13, 2014, police responded to two calls, a kidnapping and shots fired, that were later found to be related.
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.
The West Texas VA Health Care System will shower 18 women Veterans and their families with new baby essentials Tuesday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the VA Permian Basin Community Based Outpatient Clinic, as part of the first ever Nationwide Baby Shower for Veterans.
The Odessa Police Department Honor Guard attended the 2018 Texas Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony, held in Austin, TX, Monday, where Governor Abbott presented medals to the families of fallen officers from Texas.
