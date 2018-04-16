Midland Christian Alum Grant Little named Big 12 Player of the Week

Midland Christian alum and Texas Tech's sophomore outfielder Grant Little has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

This is his second award of his career. Little racked up 9 hits, 13 RBI, and 7 runs scored. The Midland native had 9 of those RBI in one game and became the third Red Raider in program history to record 9 RBI in a single game. On Friday, he had a career day going 4-5 recording two home runs and hitting his first career grand slam.

The Red Raiders get back on the diamond tomorrow at 2 pm against New Mexico.

