1 dead in Alpine after officers respond to person making threats

Brewster County Deputies and Alpine Police Officers responded to a person making threats at a home in Alpine that resulted in one dead.

Once arriving on scene, the officers discovered that the individual was armed and refusing to exit residence.

After a lengthy standoff, both the deputies and the individual fired several rounds which resulted in the individual getting shot.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.