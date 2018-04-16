Family of fatal stabbing victim speaks out about her life

The family of Francis Ybarra-Sanchez, 41, is still in shock after learning about the death of their family member over the weekend.

Everyone that knew her said she was the life of the party.

"Loud, she talks loud. She doesn't think she talks loud, but she talks loud," said Crystal Rodriguez, niece.

Ybarra-Sanchez left three children, both parents, and five other siblings. Growing up, she watched over her younger siblings and was known to be a great cook.

"She is like a mom/sister," said Felipe Ybarra, brother.

According to a police affidavit, Francis left her job on the night of April 13 with two other men.

Later, dispatch was called to a domestic disturbance at 1:40 a.m. where Midland Police found Don Del Real Herrera, 42, standing above Ybarra-Sanchez. Ybarra-Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent stab wounds.

Herrera was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with apparent stab wounds. He was later booked and charged with murder.

"Nobody ever wants to say that he had it in him to do something this, you know," said Felipe Ybarra.

Despite their loss, Ybarra-Sanchez's family is holding the bond of love to keep them strong.

"It's not something easy, but as a family together we should be able to get through it. We are a big strong family," said Felipe Ybarra.

Don Herrera's bond is set to $200,000.

