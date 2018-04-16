George W. Bush Childhood Home to hold free reading event for children

The George W. Bush Childhood Home, 1412 W Ohio Ave. in Midland, will be holding a free reading event for children of all ages on April 19.



They will be reading several books, including Mr. Cornell's Dream Boxes, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Each child will get a snack and a free copy of the book. You must call to reserve your spot, space is limited.



Reading events are scheduled for the third Thursday of each month for kids of all ages.

