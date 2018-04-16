Alpine Community Center evacuated by police due to standoff - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Alpine Community Center evacuated by police due to standoff

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

The Alpine Community Center was evacuated by order of the Alpine Police Department due to a standoff in the area Monday.

All children are safe and were brought to the Civic Center by bus Alpine Independent School District.

All after-school school care was canceled for the day, but normal activity will resume Tuesday.

For more information, call ACC at (432) 837-3426

