Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying Burglary of Vehicle suspects

Since April 11, 2018, the Big Spring Police Department Officers have been dispatched to multiple locations in reference to Burglary of Vehicle and attempted Burglary of Vehicle within the city limits of Big Spring.

Upon arrival, officers have investigated the scene, and they have obtained security videos with intentions of locating identifying the suspects.

A video of their current suspect can be found on the Big Spring Howard County CrimeStoppers Facebook page.

They are offering a cash reward for the first person to call the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) or use the new P3tips.com software, both will remain anonymous, with information on the suspects.

Please reference case # 2-18-01432 in your tip.

BSPD would also like to remind everyone to remove your valuables and keys from your vehicles, and lock the vehicle’s doors to help prevent burglaries and auto theft.

