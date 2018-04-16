Traffic lights at University, Maple working again

UPDATE: The traffic light at the intersection is working again.

--------

The intersection of University Blvd. and Maple Ave. will be an all stop intersection today until repairs are completed to a traffic cabinet.

On Sunday night, there was a vehicle accident that destroyed the traffic cabinet which operates the traffic signals at University and Maple.

The intersection has stop signs placed for all directions of traffic until the traffic cabinet is repaired, which according to the Texas Department of Transportation, are expected to be completed in a couple of days.

Motorists are encouraged to proceed with caution at the intersection.

If you have any questions you can contact Hal Feldman, Traffic Coordinator, at 432.335.3239 or through hfeldman@odessa-tx.gov.

