Midland College and UTPB announce a new partnership for engineering students

Midland College and the University of Texas of the Permian Basin are teaming up with an innovative, dynamic partnership and educational pathway for engineering students Monday.

The two schools will hold a press conference at the Scharbauer Student Center Herd Faculty Lounge on MC for the new articulation agreement, which provides an outline of guaranteed transferable coursework for MC students transferring to UTPB and majoring in Engineering.

“This articulation agreement between Midland College and UTPB will ensure that the transition process for engineering students from one institution to another is seamless,” said MC President Dr. Steve Thomas. “It will also provide students with a better understanding of the course requirements for an engineering baccalaureate program, thereby allowing them to save time and money by making the best course selection choices. I am very excited about this important step toward graduating more world-class engineers in the Permian Basin.”

“This partnership is important so that we can serve students in our region and beyond. Working closely with Midland College allows us to help students navigate the path to earn their baccalaureate degree. We are committed to being student-focused and responsive to our community. This agreement supports the next generation of engineers, allowing them to focus on what’s important…their education,” said UT Permian Basin president Dr. Sandra Woodley.

