TRAFFIC ALERT: Midland Drive to shutdown overnight - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

TRAFFIC ALERT: Midland Drive to shutdown overnight

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -
TX-DOT will be working on Midland Drive overnight, Wednesday into Thursday. 
Crews will be fog sealing the road and it will be shut down starting at 11 p.m. until 6 Thursday morning. 
Drivers are encouraged to find a different route, as crews will be working from Wadley all the way to Andrews Highway.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly