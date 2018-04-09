One dead after oil truck collision off Hwy 350 in Big Spring

One person is dead after two oil tankers crashed on State Highway 350 and Old Colorado highway in Big Spring, April 9, 2018.

According to the Big Springs Department of Public Saftey, Napoles Gonzales, 40, collided with David Salazar-Sanchez, 43, after failing to yield the right of way at the intersection of Old Colorado City Road and SH 350.

Salazar-Sanchez died as a result of the accident, and his tanker burned, Gonzales was unharmed.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.