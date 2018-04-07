UPDATE: Grass fire between South Grandview Ave. and Industrial A - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

UPDATE: Grass fire between South Grandview Ave. and Industrial Ave. has been put out

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom Media)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa Fire has informed us that responders have extinguished this fire. 

--------------

The Odessa Fire Department is responding to a grass fire between South Grandview Ave. and Industrial Ave.

Please avoid the area as responders are on scene to contain the fire. We’re told that the fire is spreading.

A more specific address of the fire was not available at this time.

We will keep you informed as we receive more information.

