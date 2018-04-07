UPDATE: Grass fire between South Grandview Ave. and Industrial Ave. has been put out

Odessa Fire has informed us that responders have extinguished this fire.

The Odessa Fire Department is responding to a grass fire between South Grandview Ave. and Industrial Ave.

Please avoid the area as responders are on scene to contain the fire. We’re told that the fire is spreading.

A more specific address of the fire was not available at this time.

We will keep you informed as we receive more information.

