TxDOT releases upcoming road closures in Midland and Odessa

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, several areas will be designated work zones this week.

Work crews will be at Wall Street in Midland along several intersections, near Williams Street and at East Circle Drive/West Missouri Avenue, and on FM 554 in Ector County between Odessa and Gardendale the rest of the week.

TxDOT advises drivers to obey flaggers, stay out of work zones and suggest finding alternate routes.

