TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash in western Ector Co. causes road closure near SH 302, FM 866

UPDATE: According to TxDOT, all roads and exits are open.

Heads up drivers in western Ector County, a two-vehicle crash is causing a road closure along State Highway 302.

According to TxDOT, the westbound lane of State Highway 302 is closed at the intersection with Farm to Market Road 866.

TxDOT said westbound traffic is being routed onto FM 866, while DPS measures the scene.

We will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.

Credit: Google Maps

