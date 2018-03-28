Hwy 349 traffic rerouted at FM 1787 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Hwy 349 traffic rerouted at FM 1787

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Traffic is being rerouted at Highway 349 and FM 1787 in Midland County. 

We're told a tanker rolled over near the intersection, avoid the area if possible. 

