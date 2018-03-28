TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of SH 176 in Andrews Co. closed due to crash

Heads up drivers in Andrews County this morning.

According to TxDOT, a vehicle crash has closed State Highway 176 from Farm to Market Road 181 to the New Mexico state line.

TxDOT said this road closure is in western Andrews County.



Drivers may need to find an alternate route.

According to TxDOT the highway will open by 2 p.m., but no guarantee.

