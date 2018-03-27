UTPB hosting spring job fair - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

UTPB hosting spring job fair

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

UTPB is hosting their spring job fair on Thursday. 

The fair will be from noon until 4 p.m. in the gym and will be open to the public. This job fair is the largest in West Texas, with more than 55 employers expected to be there. 

For more information, you can call (432) 552-3634.

