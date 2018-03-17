Road repairs in Odessa to close section of 23rd St.

The City of Odessa will be working on 23rd St. between Kermit Hwy and Andrews Hwy this week. The road will be closed beginning Monday, March 19.



Contractors will be rebuilding the street and the work is expected to take six weeks.



Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid delays.



As always, drivers must obey traffic signs and signals and use extreme caution in construction areas.



For more information, please contact the Public Information Coordinator Andrea Goodson at 432-257-0537.

