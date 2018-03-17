TxDOT to conduct road repairs; avoid areas

The Texas Department of Transportation says they will have crews out next week working on roads.



Crews will be working on FM 1379 at its intersection with CR 1160 in Midland County on Monday.



Crews will also be working on FM1450 between mile markers 204 and 206 in Reeves County the week of March 19.



Expect lane closures in both areas. TxDOT asks drivers to please obey flaggers and follow the pilot car carefully.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.