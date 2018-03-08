Restaurant Report: 2 low performers in Odessa, no Midland reports

It was a busy week for health inspectors in Ector County in mid-February. They had several restaurants that were top performers for the week of February 12 through February 16. However, they had a couple of restaurants that were low performers.



La Flor de Odessa at 601 S. Crane Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:



- Leak in cooler

- Hands weren’t washed after drinking canned soda

- Employee clothes and cigarettes with food in stock room

- Food scoops not washed

- Food put out at room-temp, then re-heated when customers ordered

- Food not covered in coolers

- Raw egg shells and sausage on top shelves

- Condensed milk stored in rusted tin can

- Food not date marked/labeled

- Lids open on trash dumpster

- Hands sink, stockroom dirty

- Certified food manager card not provided

- Brisket and hamburger not thawed in cooler

- Food thawed at room temperature

- Lights in cooler and ware wash area not working



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 34 points from La Flor de Odessa. It required a compliance inspection later in the week, and everything had been corrected.



Jalisco’s Café #4 at 2281 Linda Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:



- Large container of food left uncovered

- Containers not labeled/date marked in coolers

- Open bag of pinto beans on floor

- Cook grabbing lettuce with bare hands

- Exhaust filters removed during cooking

- Manager left without putting someone in charge



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 15 points from Jalisco’s Café #4.



As we mentioned, there were several places with perfect scores for the week in Odessa. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- Antojitos El Bajio (7060 W. 16th St.)

- Burrito Me (5901 N. Golder Ave.)

- Filipino Taste (315 E. 5th St.)

- Firehouse Subs (6123 E. Hwy. 191)

- Subway (980 E. 87th St.)

- Ed and Tom’s BBQ (317 E. Murphy St.)



Midland County did have any restaurant inspection reports for us to review for this particular week.



