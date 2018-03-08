Restaurant Report: 2 low performers in Odessa, no Midland report - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Restaurant Report: 2 low performers in Odessa, no Midland reports

MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

It was a busy week for health inspectors in Ector County in mid-February. They had several restaurants that were top performers for the week of February 12 through February 16. However, they had a couple of restaurants that were low performers.

La Flor de Odessa at 601 S. Crane Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:

- Leak in cooler
- Hands weren’t washed after drinking canned soda
- Employee clothes and cigarettes with food in stock room
- Food scoops not washed
- Food put out at room-temp, then re-heated when customers ordered
- Food not covered in coolers
- Raw egg shells and sausage on top shelves
- Condensed milk stored in rusted tin can
- Food not date marked/labeled
- Lids open on trash dumpster
- Hands sink, stockroom dirty
- Certified food manager card not provided
- Brisket and hamburger not thawed in cooler
- Food thawed at room temperature
- Lights in cooler and ware wash area not working

This resulted in the health inspector deducting 34 points from La Flor de Odessa. It required a compliance inspection later in the week, and everything had been corrected.

Jalisco’s Café #4 at 2281 Linda Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:

- Large container of food left uncovered
- Containers not labeled/date marked in coolers
- Open bag of pinto beans on floor
- Cook grabbing lettuce with bare hands
- Exhaust filters removed during cooking
- Manager left without putting someone in charge

This resulted in the health inspector deducting 15 points from Jalisco’s Café #4.

As we mentioned, there were several places with perfect scores for the week in Odessa. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:

- Antojitos El Bajio (7060 W. 16th St.)
- Burrito Me (5901 N. Golder Ave.)
- Filipino Taste (315 E. 5th St.)
- Firehouse Subs (6123 E. Hwy. 191)
- Subway (980 E. 87th St.)
- Ed and Tom’s BBQ (317 E. Murphy St.)

Midland County did have any restaurant inspection reports for us to review for this particular week.

