Police looking for person who made Claydesta call, could face felony charges

The Claydesta building in midland is back to normal after police swarmed it this afternoon.

They were called out there after getting a report of a man with a gun.

Workers inside had to shelter in place while they searched it and now they're looking for the person who made the call. That person could be facing felony charges.

The Midland Police Department says they went through every room in the six-floor building. They found no one to be injured.

This started a little before 3 where it was a reported that someone was seen with a gun, and that's when a call was made.

Patrick Jones was trying to cash a check at the bank when everything happened.

"Two cops come in with AK's tell me to get out," Jones said. I asked what's going on, they can't tell me. After that I saw about 60 cops, they all ran into the building with AR's vests, everything."

The investigation is still ongoing. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

