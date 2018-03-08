All-clear given at Claydesta building

UPDATE: All-clear has been given at Claydesta building. We're told DPS and Midland Police Department responded at around 2 p.m.

Shots were not fired, according to police.

---------

Midland police is currently responding to the Claydesta Plaza in reference to a situation.

We're told offices are being evacuated. The building is currently on lockdown.

Details are very limited at this time, but we do know there were reports of a person with a gun.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.