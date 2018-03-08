All-clear given at Claydesta building - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING:

All-clear given at Claydesta building

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

UPDATE: All-clear has been given at Claydesta building. We're told DPS and Midland Police Department responded at around 2 p.m. 

Shots were not fired, according to police. 

---------

Midland police is currently responding to the Claydesta Plaza in reference to a situation. 

We're told offices are being evacuated. The building is currently on lockdown.

Details are very limited at this time, but we do know there were reports of a person with a gun.

We will continue to update this story as it develops. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly