N. Big Spring cleared following suspicious package investigation

UPDATE: The scene was cleared just after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Kid Town daycare in Midland has been evacuated due to a suspicious package, MPD confirms.

Police are responding to the area of Big Spring Street and Hamby Ave. Police received a tip a building in the are was found to have a suspicious package, that building is not being identified at the time.

Big Spring Street is closed between Golf Course and Jax streets for the next few hours the while investigation is complete, avoid the area if possible.

We have a reporter on the scene and will update as we learn more information.

