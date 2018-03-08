You can help an ECISD space program by eating at Chili's in Odessa

Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.
Some students at ECISD are getting the chance to send a science experiment to space. It's part of a project called the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program.
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.
Tx-DOT says Highway 302 has reopened.
