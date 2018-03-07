Update: Highway 302 closed, traffic rerouted

A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.
The Odessa Fire Rescue is responding to a truck fire on Highway 302, just two miles east of Notrees.
An Ector County Grand Jury has indicted Kevin Lee Roberts for the capital murder of Ashley Williams back on Dec. 12, 2017.
Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at about 1:30 p.m. Monday. After an investigation, it was revealed that silver Chevrolet Silverado struck a 17-year-old male who was attempting to cross Grandview Ave.
Odessa police responded to a rollover crash on 23rd Street and Andrews Highway Saturday. The driver, Joangle Carrasco, 18, stated that he fell asleep while driving and veered off the road.
