Update: Highway 302 closed, traffic rerouted

UPDATE: Tx-DOT says Highway 302 will be shut down. Traffic is being rerouted to Highway 115 in Kermit and down F.M. 181 in Ector County. There is no word on when the highway will be reopened.

The Odessa Fire Rescue is responding to a truck fire on the median of Highway 302, just two miles east of Notrees.

We're told no one was injured. Avoid the area if possible.

