State tournament bound Seminole's playoff tradition

It’s a postseason tradition head coach David Williams introduced at Seminole.

“Every time we get into the playoffs coach asks us to write who we wanna play for this season and who we wanna dedicate this season too and we put those initials on our shoes and play for them. I have my mom she passed away last year and then my dad and then Doc and then our point guard that got hurt and he’s out for the rest of the season so,” said Carter Johnson.

“Doc” and "C.B." can be seen on the shoes of the entire team. Doc is in honor of their trainer, who lost his son in a car accident just months ago.

"C.B." is for the army football signee Cade Barnard, a two-sport athlete, and before an injury Seminole's starting point guard.

Senior Carter Laramore, has had to fill that one position and he’s definitely keeping who he’s replaced in mind.

“There’s no way I could be where I am without the people who’ve gotten me here and so I’ve written everybody’s name on my shoe of my entire team, ex-coaches my parents and grandparents. Cade Barnard, who went down at the beginning of district with a hand injury. He’s the first person I wrote on my shoe and he’s my best friend and I’m kinda playing for him and that’s why they’re all on there,” said Carter Laramore.

“D.W.” is another shared pair of initials among the team, for Coach David Williams whose been with his seniors since their day one.

“This is my fourth year at Seminole and so I’ve been with these kids since they were freshmen, so it's exciting to see their dreams come to fruition. Its a once in a lifetime deal the things for these guys for sure and we’re hoping that we can segway this into some more trips to San Antonio,” said Coach David Williams.



Seminole will play in the 4A state semifinal game tomorrow. Tip-off is at 1:30 p.m.

