Borden County basketball heads to State Tournament

Borden County is making another deep run in the playoffs. Something that they are very familiar with. In December the Coyotes football team won the 2017 1A State Championship and last year they made it to the state finals in basketball but came up short. This weekend they are hungry to get back to the championship game.

“We’re excited just as much as we were last year at this time. I think the kids had a really high expectation of getting back here this year. We have everybody back from our state tournament last year but one senior. So, the expectations are high. We just had a successful football season which helped kick start a successful basketball season. So that state championship that we did win in football I think that really helped for our basketball season,” said head coach Bubba Edwards.

During football season, the starters were known as the basketball players and had a few doubters. That all changed when they brought home the state title, so now the Coyotes are out to prove that they can do the same on the court.

“They just got a love for basketball. I mean they eat, sleep, drink for 24 hours a day. They just love sports. They love competing so for them to come out and have a great successful season in football they’re hungry for the basketball state title as well. They don’t want to just get to the state tournament that’s something we did last year. We’ve talked about getting to Saturday. Let’s play on Saturday at the state final in San Antonio. I think their desire and them being the basketball guys I think they have that desire to push through Saturday,” said Edwards.

That desire and focus comes from the seniors leading the team.

“We got six seniors that have been pretty special to us since 7th grade and knowing this is going to be the last we’re going to be around them I’m going to try and enjoy every minute and every moment with these group of kids,” said Edwards.

Throughout the season, the Coyotes have been fueled by one saying.

“Flip the switch. It’s something we’ve been talking about. We started talking about that about the second half of the district talking about flipping the switch and all that means is we can play at a certain level and be okay but now it’s time to find a higher level. You hear the kids all the time talking about let’s flip the switch, it’s time to find another level. We flipped the switch from district to the playoffs. We flipped the switch to a higher level when we got to the regional tournament. Now we got a bigger switch we need to flip to be able to play on Saturday,” said Edwards.

Borden County is taking on Nazareth who is heading into their 16th State appearance but are hungry to get that state title. Tip-off is tomorrow morning at 10 am in San Antonio.

