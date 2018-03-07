Midland ISD seeking input on boundary changes for secondary schools.

It’s an issue the Midland ISD is facing, overcrowding.

To help ease the issue, the district has a plan, new boundaries for secondary schools.

Let’s start with the junior high schools.

Recent numbers from the district show Goddard Jr. High is overcrowded by more than 200 hundred students. Abell Junior High is also overcrowded too. Alamo and San Jacinto are not.

Moving to the high schools, the district says Midland High and Lee are both overcrowded with MHS seeing nearly 200 students more than the building can handle.

With this idea, it would mean parents and students would move to different areas of the town starting next year.

The district would love to hear from you about the plan.

There will be two meetings the first one is Wednesday, March 7th from 5:30pm-6:30pm at Abell Junior High. The second meeting will be on Thursday, March 8th from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Alamo Junior High.

To view the proposal see below:

