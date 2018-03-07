7 arrested in connection with 2017 Odessa capital murder

Seven people are behind bars, accused of capital murder in the death of Fred Hardy McNeal.

He was first reported missing in September 2017. After the investigation was opened, McNeal's body was found on Oct. 27 in a shallow grave on F.M. 181 and Sheep Pasture Rd.

Further investigation led to the arrest of seven suspects believed to be involved in the murder.

Wesley P. Dickenson W/M, DOB: 01/07/1970

Jose A. Ramirez, W/M, DOB: 09/08/1982 (Arrested in Grand Falls by U.S. Marshal's Office)

Jennifer N. Rogers, W/F, DOB: 09/10/1988

Michael T. Silvas, W/M, DOB: 11/21/1982

Mikel G. Stegall (Jr.) W/M, DOB: 03/11/1980

Eddie Barnes, W/M, DOB: 09/13/1974

David R. Dearick, W/M, DOB: 11/24/1989

The investigation into why McNeal was murder is still open at this time.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.