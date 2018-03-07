Ector Co. jury indicts man for capital murder committed during robbery

A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.
It’s an issue the Midland ISD is facing, overcrowding. To help ease the issue, the district has a plan, new boundaries for secondary schools.
Seven people are behind bars, accused of capital murder in the death of Fred Hardy McNeal.
An Ector County Grand Jury has indicted Kevin Lee Roberts for the capital murder of Ashley Williams back on Dec. 12, 2017.
Odessa police responded to a rollover crash on 23rd Street and Andrews Highway Saturday. The driver, Joangle Carrasco, 18, stated that he fell asleep while driving and veered off the road.
