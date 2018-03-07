Ector Co. jury indicts man for capital murder committed during r - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ector Co. jury indicts man for capital murder committed during robbery

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

An Ector County Grand Jury has indicted Kevin Lee Roberts for the capital murder of Ashley Williams back on Dec. 12, 2017. 

Roberts was originally arrested and charged with murder, but after the investigation was completed, Roberts was indicted for capital murder. The indictment alleges, Williams' murder was committed during a robbery. 

We're told the state penalty will not be sought after. 

Roberts is expected to appear in court within a week. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly