Ector Co. jury indicts man for capital murder committed during robbery

An Ector County Grand Jury has indicted Kevin Lee Roberts for the capital murder of Ashley Williams back on Dec. 12, 2017.

Roberts was originally arrested and charged with murder, but after the investigation was completed, Roberts was indicted for capital murder. The indictment alleges, Williams' murder was committed during a robbery.

We're told the state penalty will not be sought after.

Roberts is expected to appear in court within a week.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.