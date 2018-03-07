TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound I-20 blocked near CR 1300

Westbound lanes on I-20 near CR 1300 are blocked this morning.
Westbound lanes on I-20 near CR 1300 are blocked this morning.
The intersection of Cuthbert Ave. and Alpine Street in Midland is closed starting Monday. Crews are doing some utility line maintenance.
The intersection of Cuthbert Ave. and Alpine Street in Midland is closed starting Monday. Crews are doing some utility line maintenance.
It's that time of the year again. The annual Rattlesnake Roundup in Sweetwater kicks off this week.
It's that time of the year again. The annual Rattlesnake Roundup in Sweetwater kicks off this week.
We've just learned that the race for the Midland County Judge will be going to a runoff. We're told that race will involve James Beauchamp and Terry Johnson in May.
We've just learned that the race for the Midland County Judge will be going to a runoff. We're told that race will involve James Beauchamp and Terry Johnson in May.
It's election night across the State of Texas and we've got you covered with the latest election results.
It's election night across the State of Texas and we've got you covered with the latest election results.