TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes reopened on I-20 after oil leak

UPDATE: All lanes on I-20 near CR 1300 have reopened following an oil leak from a tanker this morning.

****************************

Westbound lanes on I-20 near CR 1300 are blocked this morning.

We're told a tanker leaking oil has caused the closure and hazmat crew is on the way.

Westbound traffic will be redirected off to Loop 250. Avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.