TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes reopened on I-20 after oil leak

A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.
Tx-DOT says Highway 302 has reopened.
All lanes on I-20 near CR 1300 have reopened following an oil leak from a tanker this morning.
An Ector County Grand Jury has indicted Kevin Lee Roberts for the capital murder of Ashley Williams back on Dec. 12, 2017.
Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at about 1:30 p.m. Monday. After an investigation, it was revealed that silver Chevrolet Silverado struck a 17-year-old male who was attempting to cross Grandview Ave.
