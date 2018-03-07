Rattlesnake Roundup kicks off this week

It's that time of the year again. The annual Rattlesnake Roundup in Sweetwater kicks off this week.
It's that time of the year again. The annual Rattlesnake Roundup in Sweetwater kicks off this week.
WATCH LIVE: Traffic across the Permian Basin.
WATCH LIVE: Traffic across the Permian Basin.
We've just learned that the race for the Midland County Judge will be going to a runoff. We're told that race will involve James Beauchamp and Terry Johnson in May.
We've just learned that the race for the Midland County Judge will be going to a runoff. We're told that race will involve James Beauchamp and Terry Johnson in May.
It's election night across the State of Texas and we've got you covered with the latest election results.
It's election night across the State of Texas and we've got you covered with the latest election results.
If you been to Windlands park you might notice a tall brick building, but not sure what's inside it.
If you been to Windlands park you might notice a tall brick building, but not sure what's inside it.