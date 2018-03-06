Election Officials: Midland Co. Judge race will go to run-off - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

Election Officials: Midland Co. Judge race will go to run-off

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

We've just learned that the race for the Midland County Judge will be going to a runoff.

We're told that race will involve James Beauchamp and Terry Johnson in May.

Midland County Elections Administrator Deborah Land told us that they are currently counting about 30 votes and that will not give any candidate more than 50% of the vote.

As of 10:20 p.m., Beauchamp leads with 40% of the vote, Johnson has 32% of the vote and Robertson has 28% of the vote.

We will keep you up-to-date with the very latest.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Marines let women join West Coast combat course

    Marines let women join West Coast combat course

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:32 PM EST2018-03-06 22:32:29 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:36 AM EST2018-03-07 05:36:13 GMT
    The U.S. Marine Corps for the first time is adding women to a previously male-only combat training course in California, integrating the battalion this week after months of review.
    The U.S. Marine Corps for the first time is adding women to a previously male-only combat training course in California, integrating the battalion this week after months of review.

  • Porn star sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement

    Porn star sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-03-07 02:21:51 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:36 AM EST2018-03-07 05:36:12 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

    An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

  • Democrats turnout highest in 16 years in Texas primary

    Democrats turnout highest in 16 years in Texas primary

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-03-06 05:32:51 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:35 AM EST2018-03-07 05:35:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state's first-in...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state's first-in...
    Democrats see surge in Texas primary early voting, but wins in the nation's largest red state likely to stay elusive.
    Democrats see surge in Texas primary early voting, but wins in the nation's largest red state likely to stay elusive.
    •   
Powered by Frankly