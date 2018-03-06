Election Officials: Midland Co. Judge race will go to run-off

We've just learned that the race for the Midland County Judge will be going to a runoff.

We're told that race will involve James Beauchamp and Terry Johnson in May.

Midland County Elections Administrator Deborah Land told us that they are currently counting about 30 votes and that will not give any candidate more than 50% of the vote.

As of 10:20 p.m., Beauchamp leads with 40% of the vote, Johnson has 32% of the vote and Robertson has 28% of the vote.

We will keep you up-to-date with the very latest.

