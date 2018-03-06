UTPB prepares for NCAA tournament - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

UTPB prepares for NCAA tournament

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The UTPB Falcons fell in the Lone Star Conference final Sunday night. West Texas A&M stole the conference championship in the final minutes of the game, winning by 4 points. The Falcons head into the NCAA tournament coming off this loss, and they feel it'll provide the fuel they need to get them to their ultimate goal, winning a national championship.

“One good thing about it is you know there's a lot of unsettled guys. Including me as a coach, but a lot of unsettled guys in the locker room. That just don't feel like they've accomplished what they set out to accomplish yet this year and so having that little chip on their shoulder and that edge will really help to go into this weekend. Nobody is happy. Nobody's content which is a good place to have our team they're all really focused and they wanna they wanna win this thing,” said Andy Newman, UTPB Basketball Coach. 

UTPB will face Arkansas Fort Smith in the first round on Saturday in Canyon.

