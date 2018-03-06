Roseland Oil & Gas show kicks off this week

Gear up for the Roseland Oil & Gas Show this week at the Horseshoe Pavilion in Midland.

Last year the convention said they had more than 3,500 attendees and 200 booths.

They said they’re hoping to have more attend this year.

We’re told the event will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m and the best way to register is online.

Event organizers said the event is getting bigger thanks to the uptick in the oil and gas industry.

“The entire oil and gas economy has picked up, kinda like the center of the universe is the Permian Basin now a days,” said General Manager Denny Philcher

