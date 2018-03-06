Roseland Oil & Gas show kicks off this week

A suspect has been charged following a pursuit that ended in Odessa.
Gear up for the Roseland Oil & Gas Show this week at the Horseshoe Pavilion in Midland. Last year the convention said they had more than 3,500 attendees and 200 booths.
Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at about 1:30 p.m. Monday. After an investigation, it was revealed that silver Chevrolet Silverado struck a 17-year-old male who was attempting to cross Grandview Ave.
Odessa police responded to a rollover crash on 23rd Street and Andrews Highway Saturday. The driver, Joangle Carrasco, 18, stated that he fell asleep while driving and veered off the road.
The Odessa Municipal Court is hosting a "warrant roundup" to clear outstanding cases and warrants.
