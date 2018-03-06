Suspect charged following pursuit that led to crash in Odessa

A suspect has been charged following a pursuit that ended in Odessa.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle reported stolen by Odessa police was spotted by the Ector County Sheriff's Office in the area of 26th St. and Mockingbird Ln. around 3:40 p.m.

We're told the vehicle evaded officers and led them on a pursuit lasting about 30 minutes before coming to an end in the area of 42nd St. and Gage Ave.

According to authorities, the stolen vehicle caused a white pickup truck to veer off the road and hit a telephone pole in the area of Gage St. and continued to evade authorities.

The vehicle later came to an end and stopped in the area of 42nd St. and Gage Ave.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Nicholas Howell, 25, has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading in a vehicle.

The driver of the white pickup truck was taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.