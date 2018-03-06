OPD searching for missing 83-year-old - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

OPD searching for missing 83-year-old

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is looking for an 83-year-old man reported missing.

Bradley Berry, 83, left his home Tuesday morning, but never returned and never arrived at work.  

He was last seen driving a red 2002 Chevrolet S-10 with TX plates # HTZ5187. He is 6' tall and 170 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD. 

