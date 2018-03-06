Missing 83-year-old found safe - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Missing 83-year-old found safe

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: OPD) (Source: OPD)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

UPDATE: Berry was found at around 3:30 p.m. on March 6. He was in the 300 block of Carver. 

----------

The Odessa Police Department is looking for an 83-year-old man reported missing.

Bradley Berry, 83, left his home Tuesday morning, but never returned and never arrived at work.  

He was last seen driving a red 2002 Chevrolet S-10 with TX plates # HTZ5187. He is 6' tall and 170 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

