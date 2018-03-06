Perfect PROMise promises a free prom dress for girls who can't afford it

Prom is just around the corner and 3:11 Ministries in Midland is making sure every girl who might need some extra help, gets the full treatment before the big day. They're giving prom dresses to young girls all completely free.

When you walk into 3:11 Ministries, you won't find glass slippers there. Because even when the clock strikes 12, every girl who walks in is still a princess when they walk out.

"I really enjoyed choosing my prom dress when I was in high school and it was a big day for my mom and I to go shopping and pick a dress," said Stephanie Wilbanks, Executive Director of 3:11 Ministries. "We're thrilled to give that opportunity for girls that can't."

As part of 3:11 Ministries' The Perfect PROMise, the project is designed to provide prom dresses for girls who can't afford one.

"We really try to make it an experience for these little girls," said Wilbanks. "They don't just get a dress, we have shoes, accessories, we send them each of them home with a bag and makeup, hairbrushes, hairspray and fun stuff they need to get ready for prom."

Each girl will be given a Fairy Godmother, who will become their mentor through their prom prep journey. Because unlike Cinderella, these fairy godmothers may not have magical powers, but they'll know how to make every girl feel like a princess.

"I just thought it'd be a really neat opportunity for little girls in need to have the opportunity to have something to be like their peers," said Wilbanks.

But aside from all the glam and glitz, their perfect promise is more than just a dress.

"You never know what their situation is, these little girls are awesome, they're grateful and appreciative for the experience," said Wilbanks.

It's a night each girl will remember, but a reminder, there's a real promise that lies here. Any girl can be anything she wants to be, even when the clock strikes 12.

You can donate dresses, accessories or shoes at their 3:11 Ministries office at 12 E Industrial Loop in Midland. They're also in need of more sponsors. If you want to help, call them at (432) 218-7413.

There will be a Fairy Godmother meeting if you want to be a mentor to the girls. It will be Mar. 6 at the office at 11:30 a.m. If you can't make that, you can go to their evening meeting at 6:30 p.m. You must be over 18, out of high school and have a clean criminal background.

