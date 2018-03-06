MPD searching for missing person

The Midland Police Department is searching for Angel Martinez-Roque.

He was last seen Saturday, March the 3rd at the Santa Fe Apartments in Midland.

Angel is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 195 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact MPD at 432-685-7108.

