MPD searching for missing person

The Midland Police Department is searching for Angel Martinez-Roque.
The Midland Police Department is searching for Angel Martinez-Roque.
Have you noticed an invasion of Grackles? They are the black birds that flock in the thousands like an army ready for an attack or like scenes of scary movies.
Have you noticed an invasion of Grackles? They are the black birds that flock in the thousands like an army ready for an attack or like scenes of scary movies.
The Midland Classical Lady Knights played in the state championship for the second year in a row on Saturday, Midland Classical went head to head with number one ranked Beaumont Legacy as a rematch of last year’s state finals.
The Midland Classical Lady Knights played in the state championship for the second year in a row on Saturday, Midland Classical went head to head with number one ranked Beaumont Legacy as a rematch of last year’s state finals.
15-year-old COM Aquatics diver Tarrin Gilliland, won her first USA National Championship in December. She competed in the 10-meter synchronized event which qualified her for the 2018 World Diving Series coming up this weekend.
15-year-old COM Aquatics diver Tarrin Gilliland, won her first USA National Championship in December. She competed in the 10-meter synchronized event which qualified her for the 2018 World Diving Series coming up this weekend.
The Midland's Planning and Zoning Commission approved a permit request from Regal Tall City Stadium to sell alcoholic beverages on Monday afternoon.
The Midland's Planning and Zoning Commission approved a permit request from Regal Tall City Stadium to sell alcoholic beverages on Monday afternoon.