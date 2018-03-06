Missing Midland man is located - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Missing Midland man is located

By Christina Hanes, Producer
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

UPDATE: The Midland Police Department says Angel Martinez-Roque, who was reported missing was located.

-----------------

He was last seen Saturday, March the 3rd at the Santa Fe Apartments in Midland.  

Angel is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 195 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.  

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact MPD at 432-685-7108.

