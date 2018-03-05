Midland Classical Lady Knights win 2018 State Championship

The Midland Classical Lady Knights played in the state championship for the second year in a row on Saturday. Midland Classical went head to head with number one ranked Beaumont Legacy as a rematch of last year’s state finals. MCA came out on top 59 to 53 and went home as state champs.

"It feels so amazing to have been with such an awesome group of my friends that are just playing a game of basketball and surprisingly our defense really helped us overcome some of the struggles we were having on offense," said Leia Beattie, sophomore at Midland Classical Academy.

"Being down the whole game made us realize when overtime hit it wasn't something to be nervous about. We're back in this game and it was so exciting. I think Hilary played a huge role in keeping the team calm and just supporting everyone. Cheering really loud and making sure everyone's heads was in it and making sure no one is giving up," said Makenna Beattie, senior at Midland Classical Academy.



"I'm really proud of my team, there's no better way to go out especially as a senior and especially with the group of girls we did it with. It was just truly amazing and an awesome opportunity. I'm super proud and just coming back to the school with the state championship, that's pretty awesome," said Hilary Sunderland, senior at Midland Classical Academy.



"I'm excited just to see how we can bounce back and maybe even get to the same spot that we did and just keep up always working hard and working together like we have and just play really hard defense. That's really something that helps you in the tough games," said Leia Beattie.

This was the Lady Knights first state title since 2014 and they hope to make it back to the tournament next year.

