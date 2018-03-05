Traffic Alert: Cuthbert Ave., Alpine Street is closed for mainte - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Traffic Alert: Cuthbert Ave., Alpine Street is closed for maintenance

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The intersection of Cuthbert Ave. and Alpine Street in Midland is closed starting Monday.

Crews are doing some utility line maintenance.

We're told they will be working in this area for about three weeks.

