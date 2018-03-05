Regal Tall City Stadium seeking alcohol sale permit

The Midland's Planning and Zoning Commission approved a permit request from Regal Tall City Stadium to sell alcoholic beverages on Monday afternoon.
The intersection of Cuthbert Ave. and Alpine Street in Midland is closed starting Monday. Crews are doing some utility line maintenance.
Odessa Police responded to a disturbance call that led to two arrests early Sunday morning. Police arrested Jose Sigero-Contreras, 20, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office has released their newest list of their most wanted fugitives.
The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list. The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.
