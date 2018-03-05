Regal Tall City Stadium seeking alcohol sale permit

The Midland's Planning and Zoning Commission approved a permit request from Regal Tall City Stadium to sell alcoholic beverages on Monday afternoon.

It's the second time the company has made the permit to sell alcohol request, back in 2016, the request was denied during a second reading from the Midland City Council.

Since then, the company made several changes to their proposal in hopes of appeasing those who had issues with the 2016 proposal.

Some of those changes include:

The venue would end alcohol sales at 11 p.m. rather than the 2 a.m. cutoff that was proposed the first time.

Customers would also be held to a one drink limit.

If approved, the movie theater would also expand its menu items to offer more substantial food such as burgers and hot dogs.

With the Planning and Zoning Commission's approval, the permit request will now be heard by Midland City Council for two readings to be officially approved.

